Forum: Clarify when firms need to collect NRIC number

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) office mandated that with effect from Sept 1 last year, private sector organisations can collect NRIC numbers if required by the law or if there is a need to establish or verify an individual's identity to a high degree of accuracy.

However, without clarifying which sectors or companies require such a high degree of accuracy, and for what purposes, this ruling is open to interpretation, and possible abuse.

For example, when signing up for a new plan with a local telco, one must provide full NRIC details as stated by the Telecommunications Act. However, when a subscriber needs to verify components of his bill with the telco's customer service officer, is he required to provide his full NRIC details? Aren't his account number, and/or date of birth, and/or full address sufficient for verification?

I hope the PDPC will be able to provide greater clarification about when one's full NRIC details need to be provided so that rules are not flouted.

Dinesh Subramaniam