Claims taken seriously and investigated

We refer to the letter, "Difficult for workers to substantiate wrongful dismissal claims" (July 15), by Ms Mamta Melwani of the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware).

The tripartite partners take wrongful dismissals seriously. Our laws protect employees from wrongful dismissal, including on discriminatory grounds such as pregnancy and family responsibilities.

The Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) helps employees who believe they have been unfairly dismissed by their employers.

Contrary to Aware's claim that employees are not forthcoming in approaching TADM, we have seen an increase in the quarterly average of wrongful dismissal claims from about 260 in 2019 to 330 last year, following amendments to the Employment Act in 2019 to allow executives to file claims.

The majority of employers have acted responsibly. About three in four wrongful dismissal claims lodged in 2019 and last year were unsubstantiated, while the rest were resolved either through mediation or referred to the Employment Claims Tribunals for settlement.

In the unsubstantiated cases, TADM found that employers had sufficient cause to dismiss employees for reasons such as poor work performance. Employers could have better communicated the reasons for dismissal or put in place a more robust grievance handling process.

While Aware highlighted that the process could be difficult for employees, we have also received feedback from employers that the current process makes it too easy for employees to file wrongful dismissal claims.

Every allegation made is looked into and the employer is required to answer to it. It is therefore necessary to take a balanced and fair approach when assessing evidence presented by the respective parties.

In assessing claims, TADM is guided by the Tripartite Guidelines on Wrongful Dismissal, which take into account documentary and non-documentary evidence presented by both the employee and employer.

Besides TADM, unionised employees may approach their unions for help. National Trades Union Congress members can also approach U PME Centre@NTUC Members' Hub or TADM@NTUC for help and representation at mediation.

Workplace discrimination of any form should not be tolerated. A tripartite committee has been set up to look at ways to strengthen enforcement of fairness in hiring and employment.

We will continue to work with public agencies, grassroots leaders and community organisations to raise awareness of TADM as the recourse for wrongful dismissal. We also urge organisations like Aware to do their part to encourage individuals to come forward and have their cases investigated.

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower

Cham Hui Fong

Deputy Secretary-General

National Trades Union Congress

Sim Gim Guan

Executive Director

Singapore National Employers Federation