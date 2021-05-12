Letter of the day

Claim-based insurance may lead to strained public healthcare sector

A file photo taken in February last year of queues at the pharmacy at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The writer says the authorities should review claim-based insurance schemes and consider the longer-term impact, especially on waiting times, manpower and physical constraints in public healthcare. ST FILE PHOTO
I read the article "Can claim-based insurance lower healthcare costs?" (May 9) with concern.

Pushing customers to seek healthcare at public institutions, while beneficial to an insurer's bottom line and to patients to a smaller extent, could overwhelm the public healthcare sector.

This also shifts the burden of payment from insurers to the Government, which is subsidising public healthcare.

The authorities should look into these claim-based insurance schemes and consider the longer-term impact, especially on waiting times, manpower and physical constraints in the public healthcare sector.

Singapore's public healthcare system is already bursting at the seams.

A possibility is also for public hospitals to impose a direct surcharge on insurers, and use the surcharge gained to subsidise the cost for less well-off patients.

Lim Kah Wee

