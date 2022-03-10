Citizenship

Why draw line between 'new' and 'original' Singaporeans?

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I find Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai's need to categorise Singaporeans into "original citizens" and "new citizens" regretful (Leong Mun Wai urged to not draw divisions among S'poreans, March 5).

This differentiation between "original citizens" and "new citizens" is not helpful in building a cohesive society in our land-scarce and resource-scarce country.

Singapore gained independence in 1965. Do we consider only those who arrived before 1965 as "original citizens"? Are our forefathers who arrived after 1965 "new citizens"?

Where will this end? Where do we draw a line? And is it necessary to draw a line to segregate our people?

We should welcome anyone who decides to make Singapore his home, and not allow the politics of segregation to take root in Singapore.

Give the "new Singaporeans" time to establish their roots locally. I believe many will retire as "old Singaporeans" eventually, and in time, their descendants will be "original citizens".

Foo Sing Kheng

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 10, 2022, with the headline Why draw line between 'new' and 'original' Singaporeans?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top