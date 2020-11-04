Robinsons' closure

Christmas exit of store ironic

Jennie Cheong
  • Published
    30 min ago

It is ironic that Robinsons' exit from Singapore's shopping scene should take place as the Christmas season approaches.

There was a time, as people of a certain vintage would recall, when the grandest and most decorated store for Christmas was Robinsons.

For many children at that time, after the year-end school examinations and during the school holidays, their parents would take them to Robinsons in Raffles Place, which would put up a fantastic toyland display.

Robinsons helped to make many Christmas wishes come true in the good old days.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 04, 2020, with the headline 'Christmas exit of store ironic'.
