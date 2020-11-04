Christmas exit of store ironic

It is ironic that Robinsons' exit from Singapore's shopping scene should take place as the Christmas season approaches.

There was a time, as people of a certain vintage would recall, when the grandest and most decorated store for Christmas was Robinsons.

For many children at that time, after the year-end school examinations and during the school holidays, their parents would take them to Robinsons in Raffles Place, which would put up a fantastic toyland display.

Robinsons helped to make many Christmas wishes come true in the good old days.

Jennie Cheong