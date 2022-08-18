Rules not applicable to all situations

Dr Yik Keng Yeong's views about choping, or reserving space, are really interesting, and I agree with him to a large extent (Rethink practice of 'choping' in communal spaces, Aug 15).

However, different situations warrant different consideration when it comes to implementing enforceable rules on etiquette.

The urgency in the use of the space and how quickly the space will be vacated, for example, are factors that make a difference.

Take seats at food centres at lunch time during office hours, when people are hard-pressed for time. Say two colleagues are out for lunch - it would be quite reasonable to allow one to chope a seat at a food centre for the other.

In situations such as choping a fireworks viewing site as early as 1pm when the fireworks are expected only at 8pm, it would be less reasonable.

So, a lot of deliberations are needed to forge rules which would be agreeable.

A blanket ban is not the way to go.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip