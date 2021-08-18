Choosing school near home paid off

There has been a lot of discussion about later school start times recently (Later school start times - a question of fairness, Aug 16; Earlier bedtime better than later school start time, Aug 9; Schools have the autonomy to start later if needed: Sun Xueling, Aug 4).

Concerns have been raised over inadequate sleep, long school bus rides and so on, which are all understandable.

But one simple solution is to pick a school near one's home, which would allow children more time for sleep, as well as for play.

I live in the Woodlands area and saw my two sons' progress through their primary school years. Their school was a 10-minute walk away, which meant they did not have to wake up as early as others who lived farther away.

Back then, when there were still afternoon sessions, they got to spend time at the playground after school before heading home for dinner.

Both my sons did well for their PSLE. When I look back, I think the extra sleep and the time at the playground did them good, compared with spending the time on long commutes each day.

Kong Kwok Lum