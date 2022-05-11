They should not be expected to communicate only in Mandarin

Mr Ang Ah Lay argues that while it seems natural for Chinese Singaporeans to have some affinity with China, he is confident that Singaporeans will continue to retain the cherished value of multilingualism (Natural for Chinese Singaporeans to have affinity for China, May 7).

I beg to differ. I have come across many people working in service, both Singaporeans and foreigners, who expect Chinese customers, especially seniors, to communicate in Mandarin.

When I ordered drinks at Lau Pa Sat in English, the vendor replied in Mandarin. Asked if she could speak English, she shook her head.

Yet, when the Indian customer who was behind me ordered in English, she replied in kind. When I asked why she had told me otherwise, she asserted: "You are Chinese."

Even in the past, before English education became universal here, most workers relied on Chinese dialects, Singlish and market Malay.

Malay is my second language and I learnt Mandarin via pinyin. When I use Malay with Singaporeans or Malaysians, in service or not, they mostly reply in English or a mix of the two languages. This reflects multilingualism. Multilingual service workers should defer to the customer's language of choice, shouldn't they?

English (and Singlish) is the nation's bridge, including between members of the Chinese community who can speak it.

Language shouldn't be circumscribed intra-ethnically. We are confident Singaporeans who happen to be Chinese, that's all. We should remind ourselves and other Chinese of this sovereignty to thwart a divisive clannishness.

Anthony Lee Mui Yu