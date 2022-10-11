Not enough precautions taken with railings

Your picture: Children's safety

I visited the sky garden on the 27th floor of Block 35 Margaret Drive recently.

The garden links a few HDB blocks together. It is meant to be an outdoor communal area for residents to enjoy, with a play corner for children.

However, not enough consideration seems to have been given to the safety of young children left unsupervised.

I saw a banner on the railings (right) that warns people not to climb over the railing.

But the design of the railings features a horizontal bar which someone can step onto and climb the railings.

What I also find dangerous is the nearby planter (above), which unsuspecting children can use as a leg-up to climb the railings.

I hope the relevant authorities will address the safety concerns as young children may not be alert to the danger, especially when they are excited at play.

Janet Lee Pai Ping

