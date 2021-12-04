Children need good role models to follow

One of the grave statistics from the recent National Population Health Survey is that the obesity rate now stands at 10.5 per cent.

This survey looked only at those aged 18 to 74, but obesity in children was already at 13 per cent in 2017.

It has been reported that seven in 10 children who were overweight at seven years of age continued to be overweight as adults. This portends a gloomy trend.

With many children already overweight and most not shedding that weight, the national obesity rate will continue to grow.

If children look up to their caregivers as role models, then it does not help matters if they are surrounded by overweight family members or pre-school staff.

There is an urgent need to cut the cycle of obese role models begetting obese children and obese children turning into obese adults.

Lim Teck Koon