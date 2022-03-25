Parents need to be reminded of safety rules

As a parent of two young children, I find it appalling how many parents allow their young children to sit in the front passenger seat of a car, whether on an adult's lap or alone.

Recently, I saw a driver holding a baby that looked to be, at most, 18 months old on his lap while driving on the main road. The car was going unusually slowly.

We happened to turn into the same carpark and I confronted the driver. He told me he was aware that it was wrong but had no choice, as the baby refused to sit in the back seat.

He also had another young child in the front passenger seat.

I have since seen this same person driving around with the baby standing in the front passenger seat. There is not much more I can do.

It appears that parents are unaware that, by law, a child has to be at least 1.35m tall before he can ride in a car without being in an appropriate child car seat.

Or perhaps they are aware but choose to flout the rules because the penalty is not severe enough.

Furthermore, airbags in the front passenger seat are intended for adults and can potentially kill young children in an accident.

I believe if more parents were aware of this fact, they would not be so reckless as to put their child at risk.

More has to be done to educate the public on child safety in cars.

Loy Xue Qian