Certainty needed on reliability of future supply from Malaysia

Singapore has received official notification from Malaysia about the lifting of its export ban on live broiler chickens to Singapore (Malaysia to allow export of live broiler chickens from Oct 11, Oct 10).

Although Singaporeans welcome the good news, we are cautiously optimistic about the reliability of future supply.

Malaysia's anti-inflation task force stated in August that the Malaysian Cabinet said priority must continue to be given to domestic consumption, even when there is a small oversupply.

Before the ban, Singapore was a good customer, importing close to 73,000 tonnes of chicken a year from Malaysia.

If Malaysia is serious about resuming the export of live broiler chickens to Singapore, it should put in effort to meet the demand in a mutually beneficial relationship.

Officials from Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services and the Singapore Food Agency should meet in good faith and understand each other's needs and limitations, so as to come to an amicable long-term solution.

Harry Ong Heng Poh