Rethink how exams are conducted

While a number of commentators today are discussing the use of more advanced artificial intelligence technology and invigilating software to combat cheating, I propose that the better solution is to do away with the pressures that induce students to cheat in the first place (Concerns over possible cheating culture as exams move online, April 25).

I recall my own experience of sitting online exams in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. I was pursuing my master's at the London School of Economics, and the school tried to strike the right balance between rigour, compassion and fairness.

It found a most elegant solution. Rather than have "extra safeguards" and limitations, our exams were replaced entirely with take-home essays, with word limits.

The essay questions were released at the same time, and students around the world had 24 hours to answer and submit their papers. We would be assessed as if we had completed the papers within the usual timeframe, and the word limits prevented students from writing ad nauseam.

At no point did I think about convening with my peers or cheating. I knew that I was being treated fairly by the university, and it had given me the best opportunity to succeed in the exams.

We should rethink if timed, closed-book exams really serve the purpose of testing a student's knowledge and skills.

I propose a move towards a more trust-based exam model that is open book, and with longer time windows. This approach would better reflect the demands of research and critical thinking in a real-world environment.

Rishik Elias Menon