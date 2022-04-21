Punishment for trainee lawyers was too light

No one should be made to pay for his wrongdoing forever, but redacting the names of the six would-be lawyers who cheated in their Bar exam, and allowing them to apply for admission to the Bar later, is too light a punishment (Six trainee lawyers who cheated in 2020 Bar exam have their admissions to the profession delayed, April 18). It sends the wrong signals.

These graduates are all already in the employ of large, reputable firms and their egregious conduct should not be downplayed.

Lawyers are custodians of justice and if they themselves cannot be on the straight and narrow, how can they be trusted to protect our legal rights?

I was also unable to comprehend Justice Choo Han Teck's point that names may not be redacted in future cases of cheating. Did he mean it as a warning that future cases may not face as much leniency?

What about the other five trainee lawyers also found to be cheating in the same exam? Will their names be hidden too?

Michael Loh Toon Seng (Dr)