A second chance to learn lesson and build character

I feel heartened by Justice Choo Han Teck's magnanimity to give the six trainee lawyers a second chance by having their applications to the Bar adjourned instead of rejected outright (Six trainee lawyers who cheated in 2020 Bar exam have their admissions to the profession delayed, April 18).

A lawyer's honesty and integrity must not be in doubt.

Hence, cheating in an examination on subjects that include ethics and professional responsibility is totally unacceptable.

But, as Justice Choo said, it would be too harsh to end one's professional career before it has even begun.

I hope that the six trainee lawyers take this as a lesson to be remembered, and that it will build up their moral character.

Foo Sing Kheng