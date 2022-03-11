Improve card application process

On Feb 28, I applied for Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards for myself and my husband, and received an acknowledgement note stating that Chas would get back to me within 15 working days.

On Wednesday, I received a letter dated March 2 from Chas stating that it had been unsuccessful in calling me, and asking me to call it.

When I did so, I was asked to confirm that the information given in my application was correct. This was even though I had already declared the information to be true when I submitted the application.

I checked my mobile phone later and found that Chas had called me twice in an hour on March 1, but I had missed both calls as I was at a doctor's consultation.

Why didn't Chas make the effort to send me an SMS or e-mail after I missed both calls?

The week it took for the letter to reach me by post means my application will be delayed by an additional week.

I hope Chas can be more proactive in its application processing procedure.

Ang Ah Kiok