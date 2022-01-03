No deed too small when it comes to helping others

My friend Bowen Fu and I made and sold rubber band chains, which can be used as a necklace, bracelet, rope or toy, and donated the money we made to charity.

We initially planned to use the money we earned for ourselves during recess, but decided that donating it to charity would help more people. We wanted to help out in any small way that we could.

Over the course of five months, we made $46 selling the chains. My parents then doubled the amount, and Bowen and I added money from our own savings to donate a total of $126.10 last month to the Singapore Children's Society, a charity that helps children in need.

To our surprise, the children whom we helped wrote cards to thank us for donating.

I hope our experience will inspire others to pitch in any way they can to help out the less privileged during the pandemic.

Xu Yaojia, 10

Primary 5 pupil