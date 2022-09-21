Safeguards in place for fund-raising activities

We agree with Mr Goh Boon Kai (Scrapping permit to raise funds may have unintended effects, Sept 13) and Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi (Not right time to relax fund-raising rules with scams on the rise, Sept 15) that we need to uphold the public's trust in Singapore's charity sector and provide avenues for individuals to give safely to causes they support.

House-to-house and street collections are still licensed by the police under the House to House and Street Collections Act except for the following groups: registered or exempt charities, and those with existing permits from the Commissioner of Charities for donations to foreign charitable causes. The commissioner will continue to regulate the charities to ensure accountability and good governance.

These changes aim to allow bona fide charities to fund-raise under more practical conditions, even as we put in place safeguards to protect and help donors give safely.

Under the new regime, charities will be required by law to provide additional disclosures on their fund-raising activities on the Charity Portal, which the public can easily access to verify the legitimacy of collections. There are also SMS and hotline verification services provided by the commissioner. Collectors for charities will also need to carry clear identification during collections.

These proposed changes have incorporated earlier feedback from the public and charities.

To avoid scams and donate with peace of mind, members of the public should observe the three simple steps of "Ask, Check, Give":

Ask questions such as who the beneficiary is, what the donations will be used for, and how to get updates on the beneficiary.

Check via the Charity Portal to verify if the beneficiary is a registered charity or a Fund-Raising for Foreign Charitable Purposes permit holder. When the new regime starts, donors should also verify the appeal against details published on the Charity Portal.

Give with peace of mind once donors are assured that their donations are to a genuine cause.

We encourage the public to report suspicious charitable fund-raising activities to the commissioner at mccy_charities@mccy.gov.sg