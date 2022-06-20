Why check boarding passes twice?

A few months ago, I had the pleasure of commenting on how smooth and painless the entry to Singapore was at Changi Airport (Arrival process at Changi Airport was very smooth after VTL flight, Nov 4, 2021).

Unfortunately, this was not my experience on my departure to Bangkok via Terminal 1.

There were two queues of 100 people each to have their boarding pass manually checked before going to use the electronic gantry for immigration procedures. The wait in this queue was 30 minutes.

Using the gantry took only a few seconds but after that, all travellers immediately had to join another queue to have their boarding pass manually checked a second time. As there was limited space in the area, this second queue snaked around several times, with strangers pressed against one another with no social distancing at all.

The entire procedure to get through immigration took nearly an hour, and I had to rush to make my flight.

Why was it necessary to have two manual checks of boarding passes, especially with the second check taking place almost immediately after the first?

Terminal 4 has a fully automated Fast and Seamless Travel service which can read boarding passes and eliminate the need for both manual checks. Why has this not been expanded to all other terminals?

I hope departure procedures can be improved and with more social distancing in place.

Eric Rosenkranz