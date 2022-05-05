Staff helped nephew retrieve lost passport and get on urgent flight

Bouquets: Changi Airport

My nephew arrived in Singapore from Jakarta in the early hours of Sunday to visit us before continuing to Hyderabad, India, that night at 10.30pm.

In his rush to move his luggage to the car, he left a pouch containing his passport, cash and other documents on the luggage trolley.

He realised he had lost the pouch only when it was time to return to the airport, at around 8pm. We went to the information counter at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and were connected to an airport employee, Ms Leena.

She had found the pouch earlier at 2am, and sent it to the storage area, which was unfortunately a distance away and inaccessible at that time. She said she would contact her supervisor to see what could be done.

We waited for a nail-biting hour before receiving Ms Leena's call, and she guided us on how to collect the pouch. My nephew then boarded his flight.

My nephew was scheduled for surgery the next day in Hyderabad, and we cannot thank Ms Leena and the Changi Airport staff enough for their efficiency and kindness.

Bayanagari Malavika

