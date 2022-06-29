Boarding pass checking process being reviewed

We refer to the Forum letter, "Why check boarding passes at Changi Airport twice?" (June 20), by Mr Eric Rosenkranz.

Checks on boarding passes are conducted using various means, depending on the systems deployed and the layout of the various airport terminals.

The current process at Terminal 1 requires passengers to have their boarding pass checked and passport verified at two touch points for security reasons before being cleared to enter the Departure Transit Hall.

We are working with our airport partners to integrate and simplify these manual checks and will enhance the technology at our automated gates to enable a more seamless experience for our passengers. In the meantime, we seek our passengers' patience and understanding as we review the airport's processes and ramp up resources to serve passengers better amid the air travel recovery.

Alan Tan

Senior Vice-President

Aviation Security

Changi Airport Group