Changes to travel rules

Scoot expanding call centre capacity

Updated
Published
4 min ago

We regret to hear of Ms Anita Thaver's experience (Airlines can do more to help when border rules change, Jan 26).

As Ms Thaver's travel plans were affected by changes in Western Australia's border rules, her booking was eligible for a refund as stated in our Covid-19 customer servicing policy on our website.

We apologise for the difficulty she had in getting through to our call centre. We have contacted Ms Thaver to provide assistance.

Regrettably, the dynamic nature of travel regulations and border restrictions does result in periods of congestion at our call centre.

While we are progressively expanding our call centre capacity, we encourage customers to use the "Manage My Booking" function on our website to change dates or, where eligible, to seek refunds or credits.

We thank all customers for their continued patience and support.

Calvin Chan

Chief Commercial Officer

Scoot

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2022, with the headline Scoot expanding call centre capacity. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top