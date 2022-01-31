Scoot expanding call centre capacity

We regret to hear of Ms Anita Thaver's experience (Airlines can do more to help when border rules change, Jan 26).

As Ms Thaver's travel plans were affected by changes in Western Australia's border rules, her booking was eligible for a refund as stated in our Covid-19 customer servicing policy on our website.

We apologise for the difficulty she had in getting through to our call centre. We have contacted Ms Thaver to provide assistance.

Regrettably, the dynamic nature of travel regulations and border restrictions does result in periods of congestion at our call centre.

While we are progressively expanding our call centre capacity, we encourage customers to use the "Manage My Booking" function on our website to change dates or, where eligible, to seek refunds or credits.

We thank all customers for their continued patience and support.

Calvin Chan

Chief Commercial Officer

Scoot