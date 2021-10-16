Singtel

Change in TV content after recontracting is unfair

  • Published
    36 min ago

I have been a Singtel subscriber for the past 10 years.

When recontracting this year, I chose the home bundle for $65.33.

This month, some channels are no longer available.

The main purpose for my recontracting was to watch shows of the crime genre.

These have been replaced with shows of a different genre which I am not interested in.

Will I get any discount? No.

When subscribers cancel their contract early, they have to pay a penalty.

This policy should apply both ways.

In this case, why are we still paying the same amount for a sudden change in content?

Elaine Wee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2021, with the headline 'Change in TV content after recontracting is unfair'.
