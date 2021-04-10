Challenges ahead an important consideration

I am sure many Singaporeans, myself included, are saddened by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's decision to step aside as leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation (4G) team (4G ministers to pick new leader as Heng Swee Keat steps aside, April 9).

However, we need to understand, respect and accept his decision, based on the facts and future challenges that were spelt out during the announcement on Thursday.

As we are still battling the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and slow economic recovery, it is an important consideration that the next prime minister should be someone who is younger than Mr Heng, and who has had the opportunity to be in charge of several key ministerial portfolios before he takes on the top job.

I am confident and reassured that we have the same government leadership, policies, systems, plans and infrastructure firmly in place to handle geopolitical issues and foreign investment.

I hope that Singaporeans, regardless of background and political affiliation, will continue to support and cooperate with the next generation of leaders, as we sail out of this uncertain time together.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban