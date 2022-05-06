NEA looking into enhancing user, visitor experience

We refer to Forum writer Khoo Hwee San's feedback on the inland ash-scattering garden at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex (Garden of Peace can be improved, April 29).

The Garden of Peace, which is located within Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, provides Singaporeans with an additional option for the management of cremated human remains in Singapore. It adopts an open garden concept, with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering.

It is located near two visitor carparks. It has been well received, with more than 1,300 ash-scattering sessions completed there since the launch of the Garden of Peace in May last year.

While trees are not planted near the ash-scattering lanes to protect the lanes from structural damage, boundary shrubs and vegetation have been planted to provide sufficient privacy between the lanes. Landscaping and greenery are also used to create a peaceful, serene garden setting.

User-friendly features, such as wheelchair access and seating areas, are provided for family members to gather, view and participate in the ash-scattering process and when they visit the garden.

We note Ms Khoo's feedback and will continue to look into enhancing the user and visitor experience at our facilities.

Pun Wui-Mei

Director

Memorial Facilities and Planning Division

National Environment Agency