Support stepped up to help less tech-savvy claim them

We refer to the letter "Not all households will make use of CDC vouchers" (Dec 16), and thank Mr Lim Wah Fong for his feedback.

The nationwide Community Development Council (CDC) voucher scheme was launched to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the pandemic, and to support hawkers and heartland merchants affected by Covid-19.

We recognise that some may need help claiming the vouchers. That is why we have stepped up support through the community centres or clubs (CCs) as well as the residents' committee and residents' network centres.

There are digital ambassadors at the SG Digital community hubs in selected CCs and public libraries.

Our Silver Generation Office ambassadors will also assist seniors with any queries as part of their ongoing house visits.

These are important efforts to promote IT awareness and digital literacy among our less tech-savvy groups as Singapore becomes a digitally enabled Smart Nation.

Mr Lim suggested it would be more meaningful to give out utility rebates. In fact, we are already doing so. The $900 million Household Support Package announced at Budget 2021 included additional U-Save rebates. For the whole of the 2021 financial year, households will receive up to $595 in assistance to help defray their utility bills.

Farah Abdul Rahim

Director, Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Finance

Lim Kar Yee

Senior Director, CDC Planning and Development Division

People's Association