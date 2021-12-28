Participating businesses should display decal prominently

Following the news of the launch of a new website showing nearby hawkers and heartland merchants that accept Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers (New website shows hawkers, merchants that accept CDC vouchers, Dec 25), I logged on, keyed in my postal code and found many participating businesses near me.

However, I noticed that a lot of the participating hawkers and heartland merchants are not displaying the CDC decals at their stalls and shopfronts, which would allow patrons to easily identify them.

I noticed this at People's Park Food Centre, Chinatown Complex Food Centre, and Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.

The information on the new website is helpful, but the elderly and those without access to Internet-connected devices might not benefit from the site.

I hope CDC ambassadors can urge participating businesses to display the CDC decals prominently at their outlets so that people can easily identify participating hawkers and merchants.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon