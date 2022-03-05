Merchant feedback is positive; efforts ongoing to get more to sign up

The Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore (FMAS) thanks Mr Luo Siao Ping for his feedback (CDC voucher scheme needs to be more convenient for businesses and consumers, Feb 26).

There is definitely room for improvement.

Our FMAS members, merchants and hawkers have given feedback that the current Community Development Council (CDC) Voucher Scheme has a much-improved payment process as compared to the previous rounds.

Participating hawkers and heartland merchants receive their money within the next working day with clear records of all transactions.

On this effort, it is inevitable to rely on smart communication devices to enable transactions, and this could pose a challenge to some of our digitally less-savvy hawkers and merchants.

There are ambassadors on the ground to help these hawkers and merchants to bring other authorised staff on board should the business owner's mobile phone be unavailable.

The general feedback is positive and this is very encouraging. At present, there is a decent number of hawkers and heartland merchants on board the CDC Vouchers Scheme to provide choice and variety.

While signing up for the scheme remains at the discretion of merchants, FMAS will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to encourage more sign-ups through better communication, training and engagement in the upcoming months.

We will also gather feedback to improve the processes and technology.

Lai Cheng Yi

Executive Director

Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore