CDC vouchers • Efforts wasted if merchants are not keen

To find out the list of merchants that accept the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, it is a simple matter of clicking on https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/ cdcvouchersmerchants

I tried to use the voucher at one merchant that was listed in the link but was turned down.

The merchant also did not display the "CDC Voucher accepted here" sticker.

Much effort has gone into this voucher initiative to help households defray some daily expenses and to support participating heartland merchants and hawker stalls.

All that effort would be wasted if there are merchants who are not keen to accept the vouchers.

Ng Ah Hiang

