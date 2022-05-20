CDC vouchers

Including supermarkets will give people more options

The move to let customers use Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers at supermarket chains next year and in 2024 is a reasonable one (Hawkers, small retailers will lose out once CDC vouchers can be used at supermarkets, May 18).

The CDC voucher scheme helps not only heartland businesses but also households.

With the prices of most daily essentials shooting up, households will have more options to use the vouchers to buy milk powder, diapers and other groceries.

Let's not restrict the places where the vouchers can be used. Some people's needs can be met by heartland merchants, while others need items that are more easily found at supermarkets.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 20, 2022, with the headline Including supermarkets will give people more options.

