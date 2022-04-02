Causeway reopening

Heartwarming to see the euphoria

Updated
Published
57 min ago

It was heartwarming to see the euphoria on both sides of the Causeway when it was fully reopened yesterday, after being closed for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I heard drivers and motorcyclists sounding their horns happily, and saw some on foot dancing. I also heard sections of the crowd near the checkpoint singing.

It was a great occasion when the inter-connectedness of the people of Malaysia and Singapore could be palpably seen and heard.

I hope Singapore and Malaysia will continue to capitalise on each other's strengths for the betterment of our lot. The busiest crossing in the world between two countries is again open fully, and I hope it will not be affected again by either disease or politics.

Ho San Cheow

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2022, with the headline Heartwarming to see the euphoria. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top