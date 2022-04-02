A day of historical significance

The full reopening of the Causeway after two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic was greeted with joy by people from Singapore and Malaysia.

On Thursday night, I saw many people walking by Woodlands Waterfront to try and catch some of the excitement linked to the midnight reopening of the iconic bridge loved by many.

I joined them to record a bit of history and headed to an HDB point block in Marsiling Drive.

I remember my uncle driving all the way from Kulai in Johor to Singapore in the 1980s to pick us up.

Although the bridge is the same, the Johor Baru skyline is very different now. The cityscape, seen here from the 25th storey, looks so modern with the towering skyscrapers along its waterfront.

The Causeway's full reopening is an important milestone and certainly one to rejoice over.

A. Kannan