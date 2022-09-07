Pet owners must be responsible

While I acknowledge that not everyone is fond of animals, I hope that a compromise can be reached between those who are for or against keeping cats in Housing Board flats (Traceability key to lifting ban on cats in HDB flats, Sept 5).

The pet owner would be responsible for ensuring that the cat does not stray into his neighbour's home, or defecate in common spaces. He should respect his neighbours and ensure that his pet does not destroy their potted plants.

I have come across a person who feeds a cat in Bukit Batok Avenue 4 in a responsible manner. She also provides a place for the cat to rest (above).

As an animal lover, I am touched by her ingenuity and kindness, and hope her good deeds will inspire non-animal lovers to embrace a love for cats.

Bennie Cheok