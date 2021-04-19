Catch speed demons on ECP too

It has been more than two months since the horrific traffic accident in Tanjong Pagar took place.

For about three weeks after the accident, I hardly saw any motorcycles or cars racing on the East Coast Parkway (ECP).

However, the lesson from the accident seems to have been forgotten and speedsters have returned with a vengeance in the past month.

What is even more annoying is that these cars usually bear illegally modified engines or exhaust systems.

The drivers usually turn out in droves on Friday or over the weekend on the ECP or East Coast Park Service Road, speeding and revving their engines, or making very loud explosive noises with their exhaust systems. The din created is often so loud that even after the cars have driven past, they can still be clearly heard.

These errant drivers usually appear between midnight and 2.30am. They have a tendency to gather at carparks D3 to D5 (next to the Cyclist Park) for half an hour or so before announcing their departure with their loud engines and exhaust systems.

At times, particularly during the wee hours, there are also groups of motorcyclists gathering at the same carparks, treating the area as a mini motor hub for them to speed (since the lanes are long and straight). They sometimes even do short loops on East Coast Park Service Road.

While I applaud the Traffic Police's and Land Transport Authority's recent efforts in intercepting motorists for speeding or illegal modification offences in Yishun, I hope they do the same for other areas in Singapore too (Drive to weed out errant motorists, March 28).

After all, it is human nature for motorists to find another place to carry out their illegal activities, away from locations with stepped-up enforcement.

We should not be letting these road demons show off their powerful machines at the expense of others' sleep and worse still, lives.

Tan Lay Yan