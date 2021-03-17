CashCard refunds can also be done at ATM or bank branch

We would like to thank Mr Peter Loon Seng Chee for his feedback on his experience with getting a refund on his CashCard (Arcane practices mean we have some way to go towards cashless society, March 6).

Nets' CashCard is a chip-based card which has a shelf life. Due to this, there is an expiry date for all Nets CashCards to ensure a smooth user experience for our customers.

Customers can get an immediate refund at any POSB, DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB ATM in Singapore for up to two years from card expiry. Some banks have a shorter refund period.

Alternatively, customers can request a refund at any DBS, OCBC or UOB branch, or visit the Nets Customer Service Centre (CSC).

We would also like to clarify that when customers seek refunds at the Nets CSC, there is no need to sign an acknowledgement of receipt for an on-the-spot refund. However, some cards that need further processing may be retained. In such instances, customers will be required to sign an acknowledgement form.

Alvin Seck

Head, Consumer Services and Ecosystems

Nets