It was recently reported that 807 complaints were lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) in the first half of the year against renovation contractors (Complaints against renovation contractors up due to unsatisfactory workmanship, delays, July 28).

Case advises home owners to patronise CaseTrust's list of accredited renovation contractors. It would be helpful if Case could reveal which of its members have complaints lodged against them.

I have been a victim of a CaseTrust-accredited renovation contractor.

Not only did the contractor ignore the CaseTrust contract template, but he also brought in an uncertified subcontractor to handle my renovation. When faced with subcontractor problems, the contractor disavowed his responsibility.

It seemed that this accredited member is no different from a non-CaseTrust contractor.

CaseTrust accreditation shows a company's commitment to fair business practices and honesty in its dealings with customers. Does CaseTrust conduct checks to ensure compliance by its members?

For those with complaints lodged against them, will it take action against them?

Low Wai Yee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2022, with the headline Is action taken against errant accredited contractors?.

