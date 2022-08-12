Action is taken against errant contractors

We refer to Ms Low Wai Yee's letter, "Is action taken against errant CaseTrust-accredited contractors?" (Aug 4).

We are sorry to hear of Ms Low's experience with her renovation contractor. We invite Ms Low to contact the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) on 9795-8397 or www.case.org.sg and provide us with more details so that we can assist her.

CaseTrust-accredited renovation contractors comprise approximately 5 per cent of the 807 complaints against home renovation contractors received by Case in the first half of this year.

Most of such complaints involve contractual issues and are not breaches of the CaseTrust criteria. The complaints were generally resolved through negotiation, mediation or other forms of civil redress.

Accredited renovation contractors are required to follow a stringent set of criteria that includes the use of the CaseTrust Standard Renovation Contract, which outlines each party's obligations and specifies work and payment schedules.

They are subjected to regular assessment to ensure they continue to comply with the criteria after attaining accreditation.

In the event of consumer disputes, accredited renovation contractors must commit to prompt rectification of issues and amicable settlements through negotiation or mediation.

If accredited renovation contractors breach the criteria, CaseTrust will investigate and take action against them which may result in suspension or expulsion depending on the severity of the breach. In the first half of this year, one accredited contractor was suspended for breaching the criteria.

Case is committed to maintaining the high standards of CaseTrust-accredited businesses.

Lee Siow Hwee

Executive Director

Consumers Association of Singapore