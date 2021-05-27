Cases of cat abuse at Ang Mo Kio under probe

We thank Mr James Wong for his letter (Stray cats slashed in Ang Mo Kio, witnesses needed, May 24).

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, has been alerted to and is concerned to learn of the cases of cat abuse in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio.

We take all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously, and are looking into the cases.

Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility.

Members of the public can play a part by promptly reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS via our website at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call us via our Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or videographic evidence provided by the public will help.

Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

Jessica Kwok

Group Director

Community Animal Management

Animal and Veterinary Service,

National Parks Board