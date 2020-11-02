Caregiving • Professionally certify home-based caregivers

I propose the professionalisation of caregivers (Compensate and give recognition to caregivers, by Dr Wayne Freeman Chong, Oct 24).

This can be done by setting up caregiving certification at Workforce Singapore or the National Council of Social Service, with modules such as nursing, physiotherapy, nutrition and counselling.

There are many advantages to having informal home-based caregivers formally and nationally certified:

• Higher levels of expertise and professionalism in caring for their family members.

• Increasing the capabilities of informal home-based caregivers would alleviate the burden on the national healthcare system.

• Becoming certified caregivers could allow them to take on new opportunities such as freelance care on a part-time basis, resulting in a new source of income.

• Should family members no longer require care, the caregivers now have certified qualifications and transferable skills. These can then be upgraded for employment in the healthcare sector.

• Caregivers could be given the opportunity to continually update and upgrade their skills while participating in an unobtrusive stress and mental health maintenance programme.

This foundation could be easily built upon for other schemes in the future.

Vincent Lim