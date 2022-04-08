Men face certain challenges

I have been a caregiver to my mother for the last 15 years. While we tend to think of women as family caregivers, the number of male caregivers is rising as well.

The lived experiences of both male and female caregivers are similar.

They feel they have little choice when it comes to caring for a parent, spouse or other relative. They are similarly more prone to health problems and depression than non-caregivers.

Male caregivers may, however, face certain challenges that are still not widely acknowledged or accounted for.

First, men are less likely to open up to others when they feel stressed or overwhelmed by caregiving responsibilities.

Second, male non-working informal caregivers may face greater public stigma than their female counterparts.

Thus, male caregivers tend to stay on in their jobs while discreetly providing care for their loved ones. This situation puts them in a stressful and unsustainable career situation, constantly facing unsympathetic bosses and co-workers.

Yet, as they have chosen to stay employed, they may not qualify for financial assistance, though their employment may be tenuous.

Among my relatives and friends, I have seen many men choosing to be caregivers of their parents and children, sharing equal responsibility with their spouses.

Perhaps, with a more balanced view and public acceptance, more male caregivers will be encouraged to show that they care too.

Adrian Tan Guan Chong