Careful thought must be put into any good Samaritan law

I read with interest Mr Amos Wu Pom Hin's letter about having a law for good Samaritans (Need for comprehensive law to protect good Samaritans, Oct 6).

Many things can go wrong in a confrontational situation. And there are always at least two sides to a story. While in the eyes of a bystander a crime may have been committed, it may not always be the case.

Good Samaritans, who are on the sidelines, must always remind themselves that they can help only by restraining any suspected offender until police officers arrive. Less is definitely more in such situations.

While it is common to resort to violence in order to restrain a suspect, who may be trying to escape, it is still not right to hurt anyone in any situation. All injuries caused, even by trained professionals, should be compensated. The stories of police violence around the world are disappointing and scary.

Encouraging help from the public can be a double-edged sword.

Anyone can possibly be tempted to use any law to mete out justice. Do we really want to bring the toxic brand of citizen vigilantism seen online into our physical world too?

A lot of controversy surrounds vigilantism. Much care must be taken to enact laws to protect good Samaritans.

All laws should be regularly reviewed and outdated ones removed. Sometimes, no law can be better to bring out the best in people.

Terence Ho Wai Loong