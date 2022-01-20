Staff go extra mile for seniors

My 84-year-old father attends a day care session once a week at St Andrew's Senior Care (SASC) at Our Tampines Hub.

At the end of every year, the centre arranges a photo-taking session for each senior with someone dressed as Santa Claus to mark the end of a year and to welcome a new year.

My father always looks forward to having this photo taken.

Late last year, the photo-taking session took place with a special character. It was a tiger mascot wearing a red Santa Claus hat.

My family members have been touched by the programmes specially arranged by the staff of SASC.

They go the extra mile to enliven the days of the seniors even during this challenging period.

Thank you and well done, SASC.

Lim Lih Mei