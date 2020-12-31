Forum: Care and sensitivity exercised in productions

We thank Mr Reuben Yue Woon Fah for his feedback (Mental health: TV serial may have traumatic impact on viewers, Dec 28).

We understand and share his concerns regarding the sensitivities around the topic of suicide.

In the show Recipe Of Life, we wish to clarify that the topic was cautiously dealt with in the story development between the two characters, Kim (played by Michelle Wong) and Ruo Feng (played by Shaun Chen).

There were no details shown and we took care that none of the depictions of the subject advocated or justified the taking of one's life.

We appreciate the concerns Mr Yue highlighted, and assure viewers that we will continue to manage such sensitivities with extreme care in our productions.

We agree that it is important to raise greater public awareness of available help and resources.

In addition, we shall incorporate key helplines that viewers can access if they know of individuals who need assistance in this regard, or if they themselves should need support.

Simone Lum

Head, Chinese Audience

Mediacorp