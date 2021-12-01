Car wash machines too close to flats

My flat is located right next to a multi-storey carpark which has two self-service car wash machines. The machines are located at the far end of the carpark, which is less than 5m from my block.

While the machines are a great convenience to residents, they have also been a source of noise pollution, especially during the early hours. I have been awakened multiple times at 7am by the sound of the high-pressure water jet and vacuum. Sometimes, people wash their cars at 11pm or midnight. The sound is loud enough to travel up to the seventh floor.

Is it possible to move the machines to an area in the carpark that is further away from the surrounding blocks, or at least limit the machines' operating hours (as some petrol kiosks do for their car wash) to 9am to 9pm?

That way, residents can still enjoy a good night's sleep while having the convenience of the machines.

Felicia Choo