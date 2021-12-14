Car wash and workshop business do not qualify

We refer to Mr Steve Er's letter, "Rental relief denied due to business address" (Dec 8).

The Rental Support Scheme (RSS) is meant to help eligible tenant-occupiers of qualifying commercial properties during phase two (heightened alert).

The list of qualifying commercial properties can be found on the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) website.

Mr Er operates a car wash and workshop business at petrol stations.

We would like to clarify that ancillary services for petrol stations such as car wash and car workshops do not fall within the list of qualifying commercial properties under the RSS.

More than 80 per cent of eligible businesses received their first and second RSS payouts automatically in August and September respectively.

Small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit organisations that are eligible but did not receive the payout automatically could make an application to Iras before Oct 15 and Nov 12 for the respective RSS payouts.

Iras strives to process the majority of RSS applications within two months of receiving complete information from applicants.

We thank Mr Er for the opportunity to clarify the issue.

Kelly Wee

Director (Corporate Communications)

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore