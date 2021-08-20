Cancer care is a painful balance between cost and quality of life

I am a stage four lung cancer patient who has been on targeted therapy for three years.

Targeted therapy is costly but it has given me a good quality of life since my diagnosis in 2018.

I barely experience any side effects, unlike with chemotherapy. I am able to function more like a healthy individual, returning to work full-time and contributing to society.

It is disappointing to read that the Ministry of Health has decided to decrease the MediShield Life claim limit for the targeted therapy drug I was on from $3,000 to $2,000 (Move to rein in cost of cancer care to help more patients, Aug 18).

The drug is also not listed under the Medication Assistance Fund scheme, nor is it subsidised.

This drug costs close to $7,000 a month at a restructured hospital. For patients who are covered only under MediShield Life, having to fork out the $1,000 difference monthly is a burden on the finances.

Of course, the patient can choose to switch to chemotherapy, which is a much cheaper alternative. However, the patient will face debilitating side effects.

Unfortunately, I have recently moved on to traditional chemotherapy as targeted therapy has stopped working for me.

Even with this supposedly easier cocktail of chemotherapy drugs, I experienced nausea, bloating, hair loss, fatigue, neuropathy and throat inflammation.

With targeted therapy, I experienced only elevated cholesterol levels which are managed by medication.

I may not be eligible for targeted therapy now, but for others diagnosed with stage four cancer, every treatment option is vital in extending a patient's life.

Losing one treatment option because it is unaffordable is heart-wrenching.

Hurng Yu Hui