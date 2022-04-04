About 330 cancer patients are now being treated for their condition at home under a programme launched by the National Cancer Centre Singapore in 2020 (More cancer patients in Singapore being treated at home by visiting nurses, April 1).

Receiving treatment at home will benefit many.

My late mother had ovarian cancer and had to receive chemotherapy regularly at the hospital.

Before each session, she had to take a blood test. Much time was needed before the result of the blood test was available to assess if she could receive the chemotherapy.

In between, a lot of time was spent waiting at the hospital. Each trip to the hospital easily lasted a whole day.

At the end of each chemotherapy session, she was extremely tired and still had to make her way home.

Treatment at home would surely ease the physical and mental burden on cancer patients and their family members.

Lim Lih Mei