Examine why some insurers don't cover off-label use of drugs while others do

I appreciate senior health correspondent Salma Khalik's report, "Cancer patient dealt another blow - insurer refuses to pay for drug" (April 21), which provides us with a view of how cancer patients fight a war that bystanders do not fully appreciate at times.

While there may be certain regulatory reasons preventing the off-label use of drugs to treat conditions including cancer, there are population studies that provide evidence of the safety and efficacy of such use.

It may be difficult to justify these drugs' cost-effectiveness, with regard to keeping a lid on the rapidly rising costs of cancer treatment.

However, it is heartening to know that a patient can claim more from MediShield Life - from the current $3,000 to up to $9,600 a month.

Ms Khalik's report noted that Dr Choo Su Pin has allowed her patient, Ms Koh Ee Mian, to pay in instalments, and that her appeal to Great Eastern (GE) is ongoing.

Perhaps it would be instructive to examine the context behind why certain insurers like GE and Prudential do not cover the off-label use of drugs while others like AIA and Income do.

Changes in the healthcare and regulatory landscape take negotiation and time to implement, but it is precisely time that cancer patients are often fighting against.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, patients could be putting off treatments for reasons including financial ones.

I hope the authorities will consider favourably such cases that are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Wong Sheng Min