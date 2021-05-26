Can management record particulars of residents who break rules?

I refer to the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) May 22 advisory on the responsibility of management corporations, or MCSTs, to ensure compliance with safe management measures.

I am sure that responsible MCSTs would agree to play their part by deploying staff or security officers to step up patrolling and remind residents to observe safe management measures.

But I am unsure whether managing agent staff and security officers have the authority to ask for identification documents and take down the particulars of residents who are not cooperative, and also keep records (such as photos or videos) of such incidents.

The advisory mentioned only residents; what about visitors who are not cooperative, are they exempted?

For MCSTs that are self-managed with no managing agent or security officers, are the council members legally empowered to take down the particulars of residents and visitors who break the rules?

The management corporation is constituted by virtue of the Land Titles (Strata) Act and comprises the subsidiary proprietors of all strata lots.

Council members are essentially also residents; should they be allowed to take down the particulars of others?

Benjamin Ng C.K.