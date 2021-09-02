Lost item

Cabby found and returned wallet to my home

  • Published
    1 hour ago

I took a ComfortDelGro taxi from Serangoon Road to King George's Avenue on Aug 24, and realised I had left my wallet in the taxi after I alighted.

I called the taxi centre to report the loss. A few hours later, someone from the taxi centre called to say that the taxi driver had found my wallet and would be returning it to my home later.

I would like to thank Mr Kumar, driver of SHD 3212 U, for being so honest and kind. Well done and keep it up.

R. Sivalingam

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2021, with the headline 'Cabby found and returned wallet to my home'. Subscribe
Topics: 